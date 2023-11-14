The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Tuesday described a report alleging that it shut down the national grid over labour unions’ strike as “false and misleading”.

An online medium had earlier reported that the TCN had shut down the national grid in compliance with directives of labour leaders.

But in its reaction, the TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement, said the national grid is intact and supplying bulk electricity to distribution load centres nationwide.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria hereby states that the publication by Daily Post alleging that the Head of Public Affairs of TCN said that there will be a national blackout is false and totally misleading,” she said.

She explained that the statement is mischievous and baseless as TCN, through the Public Affairs Head, did not make such a statement.

“We hereby note that the nation’s grid is intact and supplying bulk electricity to distribution load centres nationwide.

“As at when issuing this statement, the TCN National Control Centre Osogbo which controls bulk power transmission nationwide, is actively operational.

“We would appreciate that reports are made with a sense of responsibility not just to cause panic,” she said

Meanwhile, the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) had earlier directed its members to commence full mobilisation to ensure compliance with the directive of the Nigerian labour unions to embark on a nationwide strike.

The NUEE in a notice signed by its acting general secretary, Dominic Igwebike, on Monday, urged its members to comply with the directive and stop work from the early hours of Tuesday.

The NUEE members’ strike could throw the country into darkness, given the workers’ critical roles in electricity distribution in the country.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) declared the strike, following the brutalisation of the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, in Imo State on 1 November.

Mr Ajaero was attacked in Owerri, the state capital, during an NLC protest against the Imo State government over alleged maltreatment of workers in the state.

The unions on Monday directed their members to down tools across the country as from Tuesday.

This is despite the restraining order issued by the National Industrial Court, in Abuja, on Friday, stopping the labour unions from embarking on the strike. The judge, Benedict Kanyip, ordered the two major labour unions to stop their industrial action scheduled to commence 14 November.

The interim order followed an ex-parte request by the Nigerian government through the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, due to the Labour unions’ threat to embark on strike.

