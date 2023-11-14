The strike embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has paralysed activities at banks, courts, and other public offices in Ebonyi State.

The strike by the organised labour is to protest the assault on the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in Owerri, Imo State, on 1 November.

A NAN Correspondent who visited Ebonyi State High Court on Tuesday in Abakaliki, observed that the gate was locked while the judiciary workers were stranded outside the court premises.

Emmanuel Awoke, the secretary, Ebonyi State chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, told NAN that the strike became necessary in order to protest the injustice on workers across the nation.

Mr Awoke said that he was in the office as early as 7:30 a.m. to ensure that no judge or magistrate enters the court premises.

“As you can see, the main gate is already locked and nobody is allowed to walk inside. This is in compliance with the national directive in support of the nationwide strike.

“JUSUN as an affiliate of NLC has to live by the principles of the union’s laws and directives. As it stands, there are no court that is sitting. The workers are here to do their work but we cannot allow them to violate the law of the NLC,” Mr Awoke stated.

A lawyer, Onwe Solomon, said the strike is a “move in the right direction” although it had disrupted his matter in the court.

“My matter is one that requires urgent attention but on getting here this morning, I found out that nobody is allowed to go inside the court because of the strike.

“I believe, they are fighting for their right and the good interest of the nation. The situation in the country today is worrisome, especially the assault on the NLC national president. It is uncalled for,” Mr Solomon said.

A bank customer, Uchenna Elom, applauded the NLC for the strike. He urged the federal and state governments to protect the rights and interest of workers.

Mr Elom said he was at the bank to obtain a new Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card but found that they were closed.

NAN reports that ATM machines in most banks including First Bank, Ecobank, UBA, and Union Bank in Abakaliki were dispensing cash, with long queues of customers.

Egwu Ogugua, the NLC chairperson in Ebonyi, said the compliance with the strike was 90 per cent in the state.

“All banks are closed, except Zenith bank but they later closed. You know, injury to one is injury to all. The ruling class should stop intimidating the Nigerian workers,” he stated.

