A driver who rammed into two staff of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) on Monday, leading to their death, has turned himself in to the police in Lagos.

Two street sweepers were killed in the incident on Monday when the unidentified driver was attempting to escape from officers of LASTMA at Oshodi-Gbagada expressway area of Lagos.

The owner of the Honda saloon turned himself in on Monday night, hours after the incident.

Police spokesperson in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin told PREMIUM TIMES he will be charged with manslaughter.

“As of this morning, the instruction was to charge him,” he said.

Backstory

The incident occurred in the Gbagada area of Lagos and was confirmed by LAWMA on its official X handle.

It caused a gridlock in the axis as several motorists and commuters were trapped for hours.

LASTMA

However, in a statement on Monday, the state’s ministry of transportation denied that LASTMA officers were involved in the accident.

“Immediate investigation revealed that no LASTMA personnel was involved in the unfortunate accident,” Sola Giwa, aide to the state’s governor on transportation said.

