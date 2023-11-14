A constitutional lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, has commended Ondo State elders for the steps they have taken to resolve the protracted political crisis in the state.

Mr Ajulo, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA), gave the commendation in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ondo State has been facing a political crisis intensified by the absence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from the state and a contentious process by the House of Assembly for the removal of the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, from office.

Mr Ajulo said the state eventually found solace in a pivotal meeting at the residence of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti, on Monday.

Mr Ajulo said that the state`s elders and leaders forum converged to discuss peace and development amidst the current political turbulence.

The lawyer had earlier urged the elders to intervene in the crisis that disrupted governance and fueled enmity among political actors in the state.

He expressed optimism in the state’s ability to independently address challenges, while applauding the elders for responding to the call, emphasising the critical nature of such a meeting.

Mr Ajulo, who said that collective efforts were required to foster a harmonious coexistence, urged the indigenes to join the cause initiated by the united front of Ondo elders.

NAN reports that Mr Fasoranti on Monday held a meeting with some elders of the state to resolve the crisis between the governor and his deputy.

(NAN)

