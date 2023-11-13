The Osun State House of Assembly on Monday screened and confirmed nominees of Governor Ademola Adeleke into four state statutory boards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the boards are Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), Osun Judicial Service Commission, Osun Civil Service Commission and Osun Assembly Service Commission.

Adewale Egbedun, the Speaker of the Assembly, said the exercise became expedient in order to fill the vacuum created by the dissolution of the boards.

“This emergency plenary session becomes imperative in order to avoid unnecessary vacuum in the state statutory commissions.

“It will be recalled that this honourable House recommended the dissolution of these commissions about two weeks ago based on report of the House Committee on Public Petitions which investigated series of petitions submitted against members of these commissions among other allegations.

“In order to enhance seamless operations in these commissions, therefore, it is very important and urgent for the house to screen and possibly confirm the nominees forwarded by the governor to fill the vacancies created by the dissolution,” he said.

He said the governor can go ahead and inaugurate the nominees after the assembly had screened and confirmed them.

NAN reports that nominees for Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) were Hasim Abioye (Chairman), Adedapo Ayodeji, Niyi Abioye, Timothy Folarin, Raufu Sikiru and Wale Iyaniwura.

Ishola Tewogbade, Adedunmade Onibokun, Gbadegesin Olajide and Linda Bibilari (Osun Judicial Service Commission).

Mufutau Oluwadare (Chairman), Agbofiseti Akano, Adekunle Olaniyan, Olojede Akindele and Fakorede Raifu (Osun Civil Service Commission)

Adekunle Oyekunle (Chairman), Okun Obiremi, Adebusola Taiwo, Sulaimon Adio, and Yinka Adetoyi (Osun Assembly Service Commission). (NAN)

