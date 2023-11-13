Amid health struggles, Nigerian comic actor John Okafor, widely known as Mr Ibu, is caught in a family feud, as his wife, Stella Maris Okafor, has accused his adopted daughter Jazmine of hijacking his treatment funds.

In a viral Instagram video in October, the comic actor solicited the prayers and financial assistance of his fans, saying that his doctors had recommended the amputation of his leg.

In the video, he said that although the medical director of this hospital said they are trying out other options, the best solution may be to cut off his leg.

Since Mr Ibu’s health crisis surfaced a month ago, his wife and daughter have been at the forefront, tackling the situation head-on, soliciting aid, and keeping fans abreast of the surgeries and treatments the actor has undergone.

However, it seems things have gone south in the actor’s family, as the actor’s wife and daughter have been at loggerheads online over funds donated for Mr Ibu’s treatment.

This led to an Instagram post on Sunday, where Mrs Okafor asserted that she does not have access to the main donation account, as it is allegedly controlled by Jazmine, whom she described as a ‘total stranger.’

Allegations

Last week, notorious online blog Gistlover shared screenshots of a chat with Jazmine’s friend alleging that when Mr Ibu fell ill, Jazmine took him to the hospital during a period of strained relations between the actor and his wife.

She accused Mr Ibu’s wife of intending to use the funds donated for personal expenses, including a new car, an iPhone 15, and rent. Jazmine and her friend allegedly created a separate donation account to thwart such intentions.

Jazmine’s friend further accused Mr Ibu’s wife of receiving a N1m donation through her account, providing screenshots as evidence. The friend also claimed that the actor’s wife sought the services of a native doctor to harm her.

Ibu’s wife blows hot

In response, Mr Ibu’s wife refuted the allegations in an Instagram post.

Mrs Okafor said that the allegations against her started because she had asked for the bank statement of the account.

The actor’s wife addressed rumours about demanding money for a car, attributing them to a private conversation recorded by Jazmine for blackmail purposes.

Mrs Okafor claimed she could not access Mr Ibu’s main account because the actor’s adopted daughter secretly controlled it.

She wrote, “Recently, there have been some malicious lies being peddled against me on social media as masterminded by Jazmine Chioma Okeke, who wants to make me an outsider in my own home, but God forbid. I will address Jazmine’s excessive interference in my family affairs and other related matters when the time is right. For now, my husband’s health is most important to me.

“The N1m donation they talked about was paid into my account on my husband’s instruction (and in his presence) to offset some bills at the home front. I don’t understand why Jazmine, a stranger, should be dragging me over my family matter.”

Mrs Okafor said she needs access to the main bank account, where people donate.

She said, “I cannot access the main Access bank account where people make donations. Jazmine is secretly controlling it, yet she is cooking up all kinds of lies and propaganda against me to keep absolute control of that account. How she manipulated her way and took control of that account is the story for another day.”

Speaking on the car issue, the woman continued, “There was never a time I asked anybody to buy a car for me. It was only mentioned in a private discussion between Jazmine and my brother, and she recorded it as a tool for blackmail. It was an innocent suggestion to help me cope with the suffering I was going through with public transport while trying to coordinate my hospital schedule with the home challenges. My brother has lived with us since 2013, long before people like Jazmine even knew my husband.

“He has been my strongest support and encouragement in these trying times as he willingly helps me with some challenges I cannot cope with. Yet, an imposter who knows nothing.”

Mrs Okafor debunked allegations that she involved native doctors in her feud with Jazmine.

She said, “Jazmine said, taking her name to 4/5 native doctor. This is very funny. Please, I don’t do native doctors or any form of fetish. Never, because I serve a living God in whom trust always. The person called Jazmine is my husband’s cousin in the village who has also been calling me to know the state of health of his cousin. That is the man Jazmine, and her cohorts tagged a witch doctor. May God forgive them. Maybe Jazmine is indirectly telling us the kind of things she does to be able to manipulate people for her selfish ends.”

This is not the first time Mrs Okafor and Jazmine have been engaged in a family feud.

In February, PUNCH reported that Mrs Okafor accused her husband of being in a romantic relationship with his adopted daughter. She also claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.

However, this family feud was quickly resolved; in an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, the actor debunked his wife’s claims.

Sharing the latest update on his Instagram page on 6 November, the 62-year-old actor, who also celebrated his birthday on his sickbed, notified Nigerians that, indeed, doctors had amputated his leg.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

