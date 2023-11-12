Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State on his victory at the 11 November gubernatorial election in the state.

Mr Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 540,308 votes to defeat 17 other candidates in the election.

The first runner-up, Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 71,503 votes.

In his congratulatory message issued on Sunday in Abuja, Mr Akpabio commended Mr Uzodinma for his resilience and commitment to genuine democratic practices saying that good governance had triumphed over propaganda.

“I congratulate and rejoice with you and the people of Imo on your well-deserved re-election as the Executive Governor of Imo.

“Your victory is testimony of your excellent performance in office in the last four years.

“This victory is an affirmation by Ndi Imo of your sterling leadership qualities and confirmation of your outstanding performance and delivery of the dividends of democracy to the people.

“It is also an indication that our great party, the APC is firmly established in the South-east and accepted by the good people of the region.

“This explains why despite threats, attempted strikes and manipulated blackmail from enemies of your people, God took control.

“On behalf of the APC family in the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I congratulate you on this resounding second-term victory.

“I pray for God’s wisdom to translate this victory into more tangible dividends of democracy for the people of Imo,’’ Mr Akpabio stated.

He also commended INEC for refusing to cave in to blackmail and for conducting a free and fair election.

“I commend INEC for providing a level playing field for all the candidates and for conducting a transparent election.

“I also commend security agencies for keeping troublemakers at bay and for ensuring peaceful conduct during the polls.

“I urge Gov. Uzodinma to be magnanimous in victory by extending his hands of fellowship to his contestants.

“He should also regard his re-election as a renewed mandate to build on the foundations he already laid towards improving the lives of the people of Imo,’’ Mr Akpabio stated.

(NAN)

