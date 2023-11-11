Security agencies on Saturday arrested the Kogi State governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, Olayinka Braimoh, and his security detail, in Kabba, Kabba Bunu Local Government Area of the state, his media aide said.

Security operatives reportedly arrested him and seven of his security details after they claimed to have found campaign materials in his car.

There were apprehensions when his aides and party officials could not reach him on the phone, sparking fears of a possible kidnap.

Speaking from Iyamoye, Ijumu LGA in the morning, his media aide, Musa Yakubu, said, “The last time I heard from him was in the morning when he called from Kabba town, but all attempts to get through to him since that time proved abortive.

“His mobile lines have been switched off, including that of his entourage.”

He had raised the alarm that the candidate’s detractors might be behind the situation and called on the security agencies to locate his whereabouts.

It was gathered that because of the incident, the governorship candidate could not cast his vote during the election.

But Mr Yakubu in a text message to our correspondent on Saturday evening said it was later discovered that it was the police that arrested and detained him.

“We later heard that he was arrested with his entourage at Kabba,” Mr Yakubu said.

“He has been released but his security detail is still detained. He is still with them at the station.”

Mr Yakubu also stated that Mr Braimoh’s car had some campaign materials for which the police held him.

He said while Mr Braimoh had been released, his security officials were still held in detention.

Efforts to get the police to respond failed, as the police spokesperson, William Aya, did not pick up calls to his phone.

