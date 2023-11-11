About 63 per cent of the polling unit results expected from the Bayelsa State governorship election have been uploaded on the INEC Result View (IReV) portal as of 5.50 p.m. on Saturday.

IReV portal is an online platform where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) uploads real time the photographic copies of the result sheets from various polling units as soon as recording is concluded.

A designated officer of INEC at the polling unit is expected to take the photograph of the result sheet with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine and upload it on to IReV with the aid of the same device.

As of 5.50 p.m. when our reporter checked the Bayelsa State governorship election section on the IReV portal, the results from 1,417 polling units out of the 2,242 spread across the state have been uploaded.

According to the portal, the number of uploaded results amounted to 63.15 per cent of the expected polling unit results across the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

