The candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Tony Ejiogu, has cast his ballot in Emekuku Ward 1, polling unit 006 and 007 in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.
Mr Ejiogu voted at 3.45 p.m. at the polling unit 007 in his hometown, according to the video uploaded on X, on Saturday.
Mr Ejiogu said that the voting exercise was successful at his polling unit.
“The process is relatively peaceful. The turn-out is impressive. However, I can’t say much for the rest of the other places.
“From security report, we have incidents of armed people coming to shoot and carry materials. We are going to verify the authenticity of that information.
“There has been massive vote-buying by APC. There’s nothing much we can do since people are selling their conscience.”
