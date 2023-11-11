The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, has called on security agencies to keep election observers out of centres designated for collation of results of the ongoing governorship election in the state.

He spoke to journalists in his Aiyetoro Gbede residence on Saturday as voting for the governorship election was being rounded off.

He commended the security agencies for the work they did so far during the election, saying the same was expected in protecting the votes at the collation centres from the ward to the state levels.

“The problem is always at the collation centres. We hope that the security agencies will do well to ensure the collation centres are protected,” Mr Melaye said.

“Observers should not be allowed into the collation centres because you will have commissioners and special assistants to the governor walking straight into the collation centres with election observer tags to create problems.

“Observation of election is done during the voting process, at the collation centre by party agents; and the relevant INEC officials should be allowed, because no voting is taking place there.”

He alleged that the election was tainted by vote-buying, saying there were sharing of clothings and large sums of money.

He, however, claimed he was not involved in the act.

