Incumbent Governor Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in the two polling units inside the Government House Owerri in Saturday’s 2023 Imo State governorship election.
At the Polling Unit in front of Government House Chapel 2 Owerri Municipal, only the 38 votes captured on BVAS were counted while votes that were cast manually were discarded.
The final result uploaded from that polling unit showed APC had 35 votes, PDP had two and the Labour Party had just one vote.
At the other polling unit in front of Government House Chapel 1 Owerri Municipal, only the votes captured by BVAS were also recorded in the final result sheet uploaded.
APC polled 46 votes while PDP and Labour Party had six and three votes respectively.
Although there are 18 candidates, the Imo governorship election is considered a three-horse race between the PDP, APC and LP.
