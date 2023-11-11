The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the report alleging that its trained ad-hoc staff members were replaced with unknown individuals in Bayelsa State.

The commission, in a statement signed by the Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, Wilfred Ifogah, said the allegation was untrue.

The commission noted that those who were successful from the recruitment exercise were contacted and camped at the various Registration Area Centers (RACs) a night to election day in preparation for deployment to their various.

The statement reads: “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bayelsa State Office attention has been drawn to an online social media statement alleging that shortlisted and trained ad-hoc staff by the Commission were dropped and replaced with unknown individuals.

“I wish to state here that it is not true that the names of trained personnel who applied were substituted with individuals from unknown sources as claimed in the statement.

“Those who were successful from the recruitment exercise were contacted and camped at the various Registration Area Centers (RACs) a night to election day in preparation for deployment to their various polling units on 11h November, 2023,” the statement read.

“I wish to also inform that the Commission has a methodical approach to the recruitment, training and shortlisting of ad-hoc personnel which it cannot afford to breach or sabotage.

“Lastly, we also advise stakeholders and other citizens to be wary of similar unfounded rumours that are bound to be disseminated by persons whose interest is to undermine the Commission.”

