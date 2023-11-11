Political party agents alleged to be members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) induced voters with money at a polling unit in Imo State where a governorship election is being held.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from beneficiaries and other voters present that voters were taken to a nearby school to be paid N5,000 each by the party agents who were discretely canvassing for votes.

This newspaper could not confirm the identity of the agents involved or their party affiliation but voters who spoke to us said they were agents of the ruling party, APC.

The incident occurred in Owerri North, Naze Registration Area St John’s Central Naze II polling unit.

Some voters in the unit condemned others for collecting the money from the agents.

Though the voters who spoke with this newspaper refused to do so on record, they said it was disheartening for people to sell their conscience for a paltry N,5000.

“I wonder how long they would spend the 5k compared to the extra four years of suffering they are voting for,” one person said.

While the anti-graft agencies, EFCC and ICPC, have announced they will be on the lookout to curb vote buying, their officials were not present in the unit and no arrest was made at the time of this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

