The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, has commended the general conduct of the ongoing governorship election in the state.
Mr Sylva cast his vote at about 1 p.m at polling unit 4 in Okpoama, Brass Local Government Area.
He said that the election process has so far been smooth in spite of delays in the commencement of voting in the area.
Mr Sylva urged voters to remain peaceful and avoid any act that would compromise the polls.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting in the 17 polling units in Okpoama commenced at about 11 a.m. due to late arrival of election materials. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999