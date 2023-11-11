The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, has commended the general conduct of the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Mr Sylva cast his vote at about 1 p.m at polling unit 4 in Okpoama, Brass Local Government Area.

He said that the election process has so far been smooth in spite of delays in the commencement of voting in the area.

Mr Sylva urged voters to remain peaceful and avoid any act that would compromise the polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting in the 17 polling units in Okpoama commenced at about 11 a.m. due to late arrival of election materials. (NAN)

