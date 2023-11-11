Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, on Saturday, said only his administration has conducted the credible and transparent election since the creation of the state.

Mr Bello said this shortly after he cast his vote at Agassa open space ward, polling unit 11, in Okene Local Government Area of the state.

He cast his vote around 9.30 a.m.

The governor, who will leave office in January, stressed that the majority of the violence recorded in the election were “created by the media.”

“The issue of electoral violence in Kogi State in my own time is media creation by those who are not on ground in Kogi State. Go into history, go into records. Compare my own regime and that of the previous ones.

“The regime of Yahaya Bello, the conduct of elections, has been the most free, fair, and credible and violent free elections.

“The issue of violence in our election in Kogi State is media creation, a figment of imagination of all those who do not want good things to happen in Kogi.

“By the grace of God, the atmosphere is very tranquil. We are in a harmonious relationship,” Mr Bello said.

The governor however expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the ongoing election.

“All materials were deployed at the time it was stipulated and so far I have not received any complaint from any quarter.

“The conduct of INEC has been so fantastic, and all the security agencies have conducted themselves professionally.

“All the citizens that are exercising their franchise are doing so freely. There is no rancour. We are united and we are happy over this exercise and by the grace of God, we will come out very triumphant,” he said.

