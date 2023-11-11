Samuel Anyanwu, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, has said he is confident of victory in the ongoing gubernatorial election.

He spoke after casting his vote at his polling unit in Central Amaimo school, Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state, on Saturday.

Mr Anyanwu said he would win because the people of Imo State are tired of the bad governance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and are desirous of a change.

“I am confident of victory because the people of Imo State are tired of the bad governance of the APC,” he said. “They are tired of the insecurity, the poverty, and the unemployment. They are tired of the APC’s lies and propaganda.

Mr Anyanwu said he got credible reports of ballot snatching and stuffing in some places but insists that no matter what the government does he would emerge victorious.

“I have never lost an election, at least I have contested up to five times, I will win this again” he said.

Apart from Mr Anyanwu, the other major contenders are the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma, of the APC, and Athan Achonu of the Labour Party.

