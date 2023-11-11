There was early arrival of election officials and commencement of voting in some Polling Units in Ward 5, Yenegoa Local Government Area in the ongoing governorship election in Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, though few voters turned out early for the election, the atmosphere was calm as officials took charge of the exercise.

At PU 11 Fanwa Ekenu Square, Ward 5 Epie II, Yenagoa with 1,067 registered voters, the setup was completed by 8.29 a.m. with security personnel on ground.

Similarly, at PU 27 Yenizue Gene market, ward 5 (Epie II), Yenagoa, the Presiding Officers were waiting for voters as at the time NAN monitored the exercise.

At PU 011, Ward 5 Apie II, Yenagoa with 1,430 registered voters, the electoral officers were setting up as at 8.35 a.m., and voters were on the queue to vote.

The Presiding Officer, Awulonu David, said that everything was in order and all the needed election materials were intact.

At 8.58, PU 27 Gene market, ward 5(Epie II), with 40 registered voters, the electoral officers had also finished setting up and waiting for voters to commence the exercise.

There was also the presence of security personnel at the polling unit.

Similarly, election officials had finished setting up by 9.28 a.m. at PU 008, Kpansia Sisibi Primary School, Epie III, Yenagoa LGA, with 750 registered voters, but voting did not commence because there was no ink in the election materials bags.

Voters and INEC electoral officers were still waiting for the ink as at 9.28 a.m.

(NAN)

