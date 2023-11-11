The Initiative for Citizens’ Rights, Accountability and Development (ICRAD), has called on the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to return the payment for passport to the remita platform.

The Executive Director of ICRAD, Hassan Luqman, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said this would ensure safety assurance and maximum revenue benefits to the Federal Government.

According him, NIS should take up its primary responsibilities and duties of producing all types of Nigerian passports locally and immediately.

”This can be easily done with the use of Nigerian Minting and Printing. This will enhance observance of local contents.

”NIS should be in the management and control of the Nigerian passports database.

“Effect of the current practice on the Nigerian security and its entity is unpalatable and disastrous,” he said.

Mr Luqman said that the group has followed the activities of NIS as one of the key securities and revenue generating Federal Government institutions over the years.

‘Many issues bedeviling NIS which have hampered it from discharging its statutory responsibilities to Nigeria has remained intractable, defying all calls from Nigerians for solutions.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to beam a searchlight on the activities of NIS.

”This is especially as it relates to procurements for production of passports and other related issuances from NIS, payments platform for NIS activities.

”Data capturing and protection and other sundry issues relating to the Nigerian passports by the technical partners in charge of the services,” he said.

Mr Luqman said that ICRAD acknowledged the progress made by the present administration to give a true definition of Renewed Hope Agenda to passport applicants.

”If other MDAs can act the way of the Ministry of Interior, Nigerian problems will have become a thing of the past.

”The efforts of the current Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and the Comptroller General of Immigration are highly commendable and pleasing to the Nigerian citizenry.

He called for the immediate termination of contracts with private companies handling Nigerian passport with immediate effect.

He said this action would protect the integrity of the data supplied by Nigerians and foreigners doing business in Nigeria.

Mr Luqman said this was to ensure that Nigeria receive adequate revenue for services being rendered.

”Recruitment into the NIS should be made more transparent and available to all qualified Nigerians.

”The cabal perpetuating illegal recruitment into NIS should be investigated, dismantled and any officer found wanting prosecuted.

”Delivery of passport to applicants in their respective home should be made optional.

“Where this is chosen, the Federal Government should benefit from the payment,” he said.

