The police in Niger State said they have rescued 14 people kidnapped by terrorists, locally called bandits, after gun battles in different locations of the state.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, in a press note on Friday said the police also arrested four suspected bandits during the operations. He said in one instance, the suspected kidnappers were seen with the abductees on 22 October near Dogonruwa village in Wushishi LGA.

“Based on this development, on same date at about 1600hrs, the Police tactical team attached to Zungeru Division and local vigilantes members mobilised to the hideout and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel, consequently, three victims were rescued unhurt, which comprised of two males and a female.”

Similarly on the same date at about 3 pm suspected bandits were sighted moving kidnapped victims around Mangoro village of Munya Local Government.

He said a joint security team intercepted the outlaws and engaged them in a gun battle. He said eight victims were rescued from that operation.

He said the victims were taken to a clinic in Sarkin-Pawa for medical checks and later reunited with their families.

On the arrest of the suspected kidnappers, Mr Abiodun alleged that the bandits killed a resident of Maikunkele village called Nuhu Yakubu.

He said in October the police were informed that Mr Yakubu had been missing for three days he said after a search his body was found and recovered from a bush around the Gusasse area of Bosso LGA.

“Therefore, a series of interrogations and painstaking inquiry were conducted by the police operatives attached to Crack Squad of the Command, and the effort led to the arrest of four suspects in connection with the incident on 19/10/2023 who are; Aminu Dada, Umar Sule, Mamman Abubakar, and Shehu Abubakar”.

He said the suspects were arrested at Labin-Rafin Gwago, Bosso LGA, he added that they confessed to the killing. Mr Abiodun added that the police recovered 81 cattle and 41 sheep suspected to have been rustled by the suspects.

