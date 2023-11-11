There was an early arrival of election materials at polling units in Yenagoa.

At the Amarata Ward 6 in Yenagoa Local Government Area, a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent reports that activities started at 7:30 a.m. as materials were being distributed to polling units within the ward.

Security officials were already positioned at strategic points within the ward centre.

Similaye Jonah, an ad hoc staff on election duty, said the materials left the Registration Area Centre (RAC) earlier.

As of 8:00 a.m., polling units around the area were awaiting the materials to be set up for voting.

NAN reports that the atmosphere around Yenagoa appeared calm, with light vehicular traffic as pedestrians moved about unhindered.

(NAN)

