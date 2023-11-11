The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of being behind a fake video that went viral on social media on Friday, alleging that the PDP governorship candidate in Imo State, Samuel Anyanwu, had withdrawn from the race.

The APC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the video was a “crass irresponsibility” on the part of the PDP and a “calculated but futile attempt to smear Governor Hope Uzodinma and our party.”

The statement said: “Neither Governor Uzodinma nor our great Party had any hand in making or procuring the making of that video. Our governor and party have been hard at work campaigning to persuade the good Imo electorate to renew our mandate to have any interest or time for such piece of frivolous and unhelpful propaganda.”

The APC said it was confident that no “last-minute antics of the PDP will deter the good people of Imo State who are poised to re-elect our governor to finish the good work he has started.”

PDP talks tough

The PDP has denied being behind the fake video and has instead pointed the accusing fingers to the APC of the “barbaric and shameful” act.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said the video was made “by those not ready for fair and credible election, who now resorted to last minute underhand method after a failed attempt to get Anyanwu out of the way.”

“What is even more alarming is that the makers of this fake video are so criminally minded as to attempt to make Nigerians believe that it was a news production of the TVC,” the statement said.

The PDP commended the management of TVC for immediately disclaiming and condemning the fraudulent use of TVC name, logo and inscription.

It called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify those involved in producing and circulating the fake video, saying the act constituted a gross violation of the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, the Nigerian Criminal Code and Cyber Crime Law.

