The management of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has confirmed removing the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Tajudeen Olumoko, a professor, as part of the ongoing investigation into the allegation of certificate racketeering in the institution.

Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, LASU, said this in a statement on Friday, in Lagos.

Mrs Thomas-Onashile said the management was not covering up any staff member on alleged certificate racketeering which was reported online recently.

She said that the attention of management was drawn to recent reports regarding alleged “certificate racketeering” and a “sting operation” at the university.

“For emphasis, there has been no ‘cover-up’ and there will be no ‘cover-up.

“The management has promptly brought the original allegations to the attention of general law enforcement authorities, including the office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

“These authorities have not yet concluded their investigations.

“The management does not take such matters lightly.

“Its own inquiries into the allegations will be concluded before the end of 2023,” she said.

Mrs Thomas-Onashile added that the Vice-Chancellor had approved the appointment of Surajudeen Fatai as the new Acting Dean, the Students’ Affairs Division of the university.

“Fatai is a senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, LASU.

“The appointment is for a period of a year, with effect from 7 November 2023 to 6 November 2024,” she said.

(NAN)

