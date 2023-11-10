The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has reaffirmed Thaddeus Attah of the Labour Party as the duly elected House of Representatives member representing Eti Osa Federal Constituency in Lagos State.

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal which sat at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, had earlier invalidated Mr Attah’s victory.

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, on Thursday, set aside the previous decision of the tribunal.

The panel, in its unanimous decision, agreed with the lawmaker’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, that the lower tribunal erred when it relied on the evidence of witnesses who were not party agents to arrive at its decision.

The court noted that the witnesses only appeared before the tribunal to tender Forms EC8A (polling unit result sheets) which they did not author.

The court held that the tribunal should not have relied on the testimonies of the witnesses to determine where elections were held or cancelled.

The appellate court further faulted the decision of the tribunal because the voters’ registers for polling units, where the election was either not held or cancelled, were not tendered by the petitioners.

The court also held that the tribunal merely relied on Forms EC 8 brought by witnesses who were not the makers.

The court also held that, contrary to the decision of the tribunal, the election was conclusive, and set aside the decision of the tribunal directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election within 90 days in specific polling units in the federal constituency.

The Court of Appeal set aside the judgement of the lower tribunal.

Background

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, had, earlier in a unanimous judgement, declared the elections inconclusive and ordered INEC to conduct a supplementary election within 90 days in 33 polling units where elections did not hold.

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate Bankole Wellington (Banky W), who was declared second in the polls, and the All Progressives Congress’s Ibrahim Obanikoro, had both filed separate petitions to challenge the outcome of the 25 February election.

INEC had declared Mr Attah the winner of the election, having scored 24,075 votes. While Mr Wellington scored 18,668 to come second, Mr Obanikoro scored 16,901 votes to clinch the third position.

Mr Wellington was represented by Kemi Pinheiro, a SAN, in court and Mr Obanikoro was represented by Abiodun Owonikoko, also a SAN.

In his petition, Mr Wellington argued that the respondent was, at the time of the election, not qualified to contest the election and that the election was invalid because of corrupt practices and non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

The popular music artiste and actor had also contended that the Labour Party candidate was not duly elected by a majority of the lawful votes cast at the election.

Reacting to the judgement, Ibrahim Obanikoro, in his X handle formerly Twitter, said, “I would like to congratulate Representative Jude Thaddeus Attah on his victory at the appeal court today.

“Let’s throw our support for him so that he will give us a good representation for the next four years in Eti-Osa.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

