Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Oyewole Adeyeye, who was injured during a collapse of a court building wall months ago, is set to return from London to resume his duties, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau, said Friday.

Mr Adeyeye reportedly escaped death when a section of the state high court complex, in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, collapsed on him at his office on 12 July.

He was rushed to the hospital and subsequently flown to the United Kingdom for medical consultation.

Mr Maikyayu, who visited the Chief Judge in London on Thursday, said he had fully recovered from the injuries, a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the NBA, Akorede Lawal, said Friday.

He said Mr Adeyeye, whom he met in high spirit, would resume his duties on Monday.

“The NBA President, who paid a visit to the Chief Judge of Ekiti State in London on Thursday 9 November, disclosed that his lordship is in high spirits and is set to return to the country to resume work on Monday.

“His Lordship was full of appreciation to God Almighty for sparing his life and restoring his health. He acknowledged the support of the Ekiti State Government, the legal icon Aare Afe Babalola OFR, CON, SAN, the judiciary, and the NBA for standing by him in this trying time,” the statement read in part.

Mr Maikyau also confirmed an attack on a judge of the Upper Area Court in Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The judge was attacked while visiting a locus in quo (the scene of an event).

“The NBA condemns this attack in unequivocal terms and has pledged to ensure that the perpetrators of this criminal contempt of court are apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law,” the statement said.

Recall that the NBA had bemoaned the deplorable state of court infrastructures across the country, following the collapse of the Chambers of the Chief Judge Ekiti State leading to his lordship’s hospitalisation and subsequent medical consultation in the United Kingdom.

To this end, the NBA President has directed the Chairman of NBA Gombe Branch and the NBA Security Agencies Relations Committee (SARC) to collaborate with the Gombe State Police Command and has called on the Commissioner of Police, Gombe State to get to the root of this incident as soon as possible.

Akorede Habeeb Lawal

National Publicity Secretary, NBA

