The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies(NILDS) has begun training a carefully selected set of interns on legislative drafting.

The internship programme, which began on Thursday in Abuja at the institute’s headquarters, is the third series of the initiative since it was inaugurated in 2022.

This internship initiative is based on the institute’s commitment to bridging the gap in the acute shortage of legislative drafters in the country despite the increasing demand for the services of legislative drafters across the national and sub-national levels.

Two sets of interns were trained in the 2022 cohorts on various aspects of legislative drafting.

The Director General of the institute, Abubakar Sulaiman, who declared the programme open, said the internship on legislative drafting is the first of its kind to be organised by any African Parliament.

Mr Sulaiman, a professor, while addressing the interns, said legislative drafting is a specialised course in lawmaking which is rarely taught in conventional institutions of learning.

He charged the interns to take maximum advantage of the training to equip themselves with the necessary knowledge and skills of legislative drafting required to enhance their capacity and career.

About the internship programme

The NILDS Internship Programme on Legislative Drafting is an initiative designed to provide interns with the requisite knowledge, and skills in Legislative Drafting, to enhance their capacity in legislative drafting and equip them with the necessary knowledge needed to actively contribute to the drafting of laws and other legislative instruments for the legislature in the country.

One of the objectives of the programme, the DG said, is specially designed to acquaint interns with knowledge on the principles and rules of legislative drafting, the legislative process and the role of a legislative drafter,

Another objective is to equip interns with the different types of legislation, such as bills, regulations, and treaties, skills in legal research and analysis of legal issues relevant to legislative drafting, and committee system in the legislature, and to understand the impact of legislation on the society.

Previous interns

Two sets of interns were trained by the institute in 2022 with the first set trained in February and the second set trained in May.

According to the institute’s DG, after the training, the interns were assessed and the institute granted the best interns employment opportunity with the institute.

The interns were also issued certificates, as well as letters of recommendation for engagement of their services by legislators. This year’s internship programme, Mr Sulaiman said, will not be an exception.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

