President Bola Tinubu sympathizes with the Kale family, the Nigerian Army, and the society of medical practitioners in Nigeria on the passing of Aderonke Kale, a retired major-general.

The late Ms Kale, who passed away at 84, is widely acknowledged to be the first female Major-General in the Nigerian Army and the first female Commander of the Nigerian Army Medical Corps. She retired from the Nigerian Army in 1997.

The president described her as a pace-setter and her death as a painful loss to the country.

“Major-General Aderonke Kale was a pioneer in her field. She embodied the courage, professionalism, capacity, and resilience of the Nigerian woman. She thrived and conquered where many feared to tread. She was a towering figure; an inimitable role model,” the president said.

READ ALSO: Tinubu mourns Nwabueze

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the late officer and encouraged her beloved family to take solace in the peerless legacy she left behind.

Major-General Kale was a recipient of many awards for her contributions to the field of medicine. She was also a philanthropist who positively impacted many lives.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

