The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has confirmed the death of Mohammed Danasabe, the Chairman of Lokoja Local Government Area.

The announcement of the death of the council chairman is coming as the party prepares for the governorship election on Saturday.

The party said he died in a hospital on Friday.

Mr Danasabe attended a stakeholders meeting of the APC at the Kogi State Government House on Thursday.

He reportedly slumped at his residence late in the evening of Thursday and was rushed to Shifa Hospital Lokoja for treatment.

Doctors at the hospital later pronounced him dead in the early hours of Friday.

It was gathered that the deceased will be buried at the Unguwan Kura Muslim Cemetery after Jumaat prayers.

The Public Relations Officer of the APC in Lokoja, Talba Lakwaja, confirmed the incident in a statement.

“This is to notify the general public that the remains of the Lokoja Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. Mohammed Dasebe Mohammed, will be buried at Anguwan Kura burial ground 2 pm immediately after jummat prayer,” he said.

“The body will depart his family house at cantonment to Lokoja Central Mosque by 1:30 pm,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

