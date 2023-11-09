The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has refuted insinuation that he has been working against the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),

Mr Uzodinma, in an interview aired on “Political Platform” a Channels TV programme Thursday night, said the incarcerated IPOB leader is like a junior brother and efforts are ongoing to secure his release as soon as possible.

“I can never be a stumbling block, I am a mature Ibo leader who has a history even before I became a governor. Nnamdi Kanu is our junior brother and we are working together with Ohaneze Ndigbo to be able to secure Nnamdi Kanu’s release” he said.

While confirming ongoing talks geared at securing Mr Kanu’s release, Mr Uzodinma insists the specifics of such discussions would not be made public.

He said, “I am not going to make it a public discourse because that is not how government works, I only know between me and my God my role and by the grace of God, through dialogue, I am sure the Presidency will understand and eventually, Nnamdi Kanu will be released.

“I don’t want to go into unnecessary agitation occasioned by selfish interest by those who want to cause national confusion.”

Legal battle

Mr Kanu was first arrested in 2015 under the administration of former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The IPOB leader was later granted bail in April 2017. He fled the country after an invasion of his home in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State, by the Nigerian military in September of that year.

He was re-arrested in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria in June 2021, about four years after he fled the country.

Since his rearrest, Mr Kanu has been locked in a legal battle with the Nigerian government to regain his freedom.

On 13 October 2022, the Court of Appeal in Abuja ruled that Mr Kanu’s extradition to Nigeria violated the country’s extradition treaty and his fundamental human rights. The court struck out the terrorism charges against him and ordered his release from the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) in Abuja.

However, the government refused to release the IPOB leader, arguing that he could become unavailable for subsequent court proceedings and that his release would cause insecurity in the South-east, his home region.

The government, through the attorney-general of the federation, appealed the court ruling and obtained an order staying its execution from the Supreme Court.

Several leaders in the South-east, including the Anambra State, Charles Soludo, and his Enugu State counterpart, Peter Mbah, have repeatedly appealed to the Nigerian government to release Mr Kanu to end insecurity in the region.

