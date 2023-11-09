The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday distributed sensitive election materials to all the eight local government areas in Bayelsa State ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Wilfred Ifogah, head of Voter Education and Publicity at INEC’s State Headquarters, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa.

He said the items had been in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria branch in Yenagoa, and were distributed in the presence of representatives of all political parties participating in the polls.

“The distribution took place earlier today in the presence of political parties and security agencies.

“Currently the sensitive materials are at our local government offices from where they will be dispatched to the Registration Area Centres (RAC) on Friday.

“On Saturday, the materials will then be taken from the RACs to various polling units for set up,” Mr Ifogah said.

A NAN Correspondent who visited the INEC State Headquarters in Yenagoa and the Yenagoa LGA office of INEC reports the presence of armed security personnel screening people and vehicles within the vicinity.

Detachments of police and other security agencies deployed for election duties have been arriving in the state since Wednesday while political parties wrap up their campaigns.

A total of 1,056,862 registered voters are expected to go to the polls on 11 November to elect a governor for the state.

(NAN)

