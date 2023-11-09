The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Thursday, distributed electoral materials to all the 27 local government areas of Imo State ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The distribution of the materials was carried out at the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria in Owerri.

Among the items distributed by the electoral commission were Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines, ballot papers and result sheets for the election.

The INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of South-east, Kenneth Ukeagu, while briefing reporters, said the election commission was ready for the poll.

Mr Ukeagu said that voting would take place in all the local government areas in the state, given that security agencies had assured that they would ensure security during the exercise.

The national commissioner said the electoral commission had made plans for the election and did not foresee any hitches during the poll.

“We are ready for the election. We are distributing sensitive materials to all the LGAs in the state because elections will take place in all the LGAs in the state,” he said.

He stressed that INEC officials had been trained and charged to discharge their responsibilities “professionally” during the poll. He urged the electorate to come out en masse to cast their votes on Saturday.

“On our part, we are ready and on top of our plans. The people of the state have to come out on Saturday and elect a governor of their choice,” Mr Ukeagu added.

