Twelve persons died in fire incidents between January and October in the Federal Fire Service (FFS) Zone F, comprising Lagos and Ogun states.

The Assistant Controller-General (ACG) Zone F, Chika Njoku, gave the figure on Thursday in Lagos, at the beginning of an awareness campaign on prevention of fire incidents, ahead of the year-end harmattan.

Mr Njoku said that property valued at N4.7 billion were also lost to fire in the zone during the period.

The ACG said that 180 other persons were also rescued from different disasters within the same period.

Ahead of the harmattan, he warned the residents of Lagos against activities that could cause a fire outbreak.

Mr Njoku said that the zone had taken the initiative to remind the general public as well as men of the service to take precautions ahead of the period when fire incidents are usually more rampant.

“The essence of this briefing is to remind and arouse our level of preparedness so we will be able to face this period fairly, so that there will be no loopholes.

“Although, we cannot totally eradicate fire outbreaks, we are trying to minimise them, and also the negative effects on the affected.

“You can equally agree with me on our mandate, which is to save life and property through advocacy, education, training and through the firefighting,” he said.

He encouraged the public to take necessary precautions and to reach out to the fire service in case of any outbreak.

The official promised prompt response to distress calls.

(NAN)

