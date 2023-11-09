Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, on Thursday, presented a N273.9 billion 2024 Appropriation bill to the state House of Assembly.

Mr Adeleke said the budget tagged, ‘Budget of Reconstruction and Recovery,’ was made up of recurrent expenditure of N165.65 billion and capital expenditure of N108.25 billion.

The governor said that the budget was to recover, revamp and rebuild the “battered economy” of the state inherited by his administration.

Mr Adeleke said he was presenting the budget in line with the existing laws, which stipulated that a draft budget of a state should be presented to the House of Assembly for approval before the end of the year.

He appealed for the speedy passage of the appropriation bill by the lawmakers.

In his remarks, Adewale Egbedun, the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, said the budget presentation was historic as it was the first budget being presented by the governor and the first to be deliberated upon by the 8th Assembly.

Mr Egbedun promised that the assembly would ensure that the budget is passed on time.

The speaker directed the state’s ministries, agencies and departments to furnish the assembly with 35 copies of their budgets.

Also, the speaker announced the names of the governor’s nominees into the boards of some state statutory commissions which included, the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission and Osun State House of Assembly Service Commission.

Others are the Osun State Judicial Service Commission and the Osun State Civil Service Commission.

The speaker directed all the nominees to submit 35 copies of their curriculum vitae to the Clerk of the House of Assembly.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

