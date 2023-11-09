The Police Command in Katsina State has said that the alleged killers of Hamza Abdullahi, the former caretaker chairman of Safana Local Government Area (LGA) of the state were yet to be identified.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq, an assistant superintendent of police, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Thursday.

The former caretaker chairman and two other persons were found dead a fortnight ago at the outskirts of Zakka in Safana, headquarters of Safana Local Government Area.

According to the command’s spokesperson, a complaint letter was brought to the police regarding the incident.

He explained that the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, immediately ordered a thorough investigation into the case.

“Investigation is still ongoing and the public would be briefed whenever there is a development,” Mr Abubakar-Sadiq said.

Also in an interview with journalists, an indigene of the area, Sani Sada, said the community had been witnessing a series of attacks almost on a daily basis by suspected bandits.

Mr Sada further said that his house was recently attacked by the suspected bandits who forcefully went away with his son.

He, therefore, urged the government and the relevant authorities to intensify efforts in protecting their lives and property.

Also, a cleric in the area, Liman Lawal, disclosed that he led the funeral prayer for the deceased.

He further revealed that they also organised a special prayer session for the success of the present administration in fighting insecurity.

Another member of the community, Yakubu Abubakar, pledged to continue to support security agencies and the newly created Security Watch Corps in fighting insecurity in the state in general. (NAN)

