The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday commenced distribution of sensitive electoral materials in the 21 local government areas in Kogi State ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

The distribution of the electoral materials was done on the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Lokoja, the state capital.

The distribution was done in the presence of representatives of political parties, observers, journalists and security personnel.

The materials distributed are ballot papers and result sheets for the governorship election.

A National Commissioner of INEC, Sani Adam, assured that the commission would be transparent in the conduct of the election.

Mr Adam said all necessary mechanisms have been put in place to ensure the election is free, fair and credible.

“We are all set to go. We are ready. All the sensitive materials have been packaged according to their local governments. INEC is transparent and is ready for the election,” Mr Adam said.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the Kogi State, Hale Longpet, also said the state has a total of 239 form EC8B that will be used to collate results at the wards.

Mr Longpet explained that he will sign all the 239 result sheets before they are transmitted to the wards.

“I have to sign all the form EC8B, that is the ward collation result sheet. I have to sign all of them 239 for Kogi State because we have 239 wards and I am going to sign each of them, the results of those wards in terms of collation,” he said.

