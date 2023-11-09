The Federal High Court, Abuja, has declined a request by the Lamidi Apapa-led group in the Labour Party (LP) to stop Athan Achonu as governorship candidate in the Saturday’s election in Imo State.

The group had made the request in an ex parte application, which the judge rejected on Thursday.

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, in a short ruling, refused to grant the prayer of the plaintiffs for an order of interim injunction recognising the dissident group’s candidate, Joseph Ukaegbu, as validly elected standard bearer of the party.

The development followed an ex-parte motion moved by counsel to the plaintiffs, Mohammed Mohammed, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), to the effect.

Rather, the judge directed Mohammed to put the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which is the sole defendant in the case, on notice.

“I am going to allow you to adopt it (the motion) but I will not grant it.

“I am not granting you the application today as you have to bring them to court.

“Let it be that they have been served and they are not in court,” the judge said.

According to Justice Ekwo, going by the nature of the claims and prayers on the motion ex-parte, INEC needed to be heard before reaching a decision.

“I am of the opinion that I need to hear from the defendant (INEC) before making further Order on the motion,” he said, adjourning the matter until Friday for INEC to show cause.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plaintiffs include the Labour Party; Mr Apapa, who is claiming to be the acting national chairman of the party; Lawal Saleh, who claimed to be the party’s national secretary, and Abayomi Arabambi, claiming to the party’s national publicity secretary.

Others are Anslem Eragbe. who lays claim to the party’s national youth leader; Akingbade Oyelekan, claiming to be the party’s national legal adviser, and Joseph Ikechukwu Ukaegbu, the group’s acclaimed governorship candidate, who is not yet recognised by INEC.

The plaintiffs, in the motion ex-parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1357/2023, sued INEC as sole defendant.

They had sought an order of interim injunction restraining INEC from “recognising any other person or persons laying claim” to the Labour Party governorship ticket in Imo State governorship election slated for 11 November 2023 other than Mr Ukaegbu, whom they claimed emerged as the Labour Party’s governorship candidate for Imo State from the primary conducted by their own National Working Committee of the party on 16 April.

They also sought an order of mandatory injunction directing or compelling INEC to recognise, upload and publish Mr Ukaegbu’s name as LP governorship candidate in Imo State, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed along with their ex-parte application.

They equally sought an order of mandatory injunction directing INEC to upload Messrs Apapa and Saleh’s names as the acting national chairman and acting national secretary, along with the names of other Apapa-led NWC members of the party, pending the pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed along with this ex-parte application.

(NAN)

