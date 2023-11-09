President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mohammed Isa as his special assistant on disability matters.
Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said this in a statement on Thursday.
He said Mr Tinubu made the appointment “in his determination to ensure that every segment of the society is sufficiently catered for within the ambit of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.”
Mr Isa is a distinguished champion of persons with disabilities with over a decade of experience in local and international advocacy on matters concerning persons with disabilities.
The new presidential aide is a graduate of Public Administration with honours from the University of Maiduguri where he would go on to earn a Masters’ in Public Administration at the same institution in 2017.
“The President tasks the new appointee to proactively create avenues of opportunity for inclusion through the inculcation of PWD requirements and perspectives in the policies and programmes of all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the federal government while working closely with sub-national authorities to build a national consensus on PWD-friendly policy and environmental conditions in collaboration with the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD),” the statement said.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999