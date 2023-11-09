President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mohammed Isa as his special assistant on disability matters.

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said this in a statement on Thursday.

He said Mr Tinubu made the appointment “in his determination to ensure that every segment of the society is sufficiently catered for within the ambit of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.”

Mr Isa is a distinguished champion of persons with disabilities with over a decade of experience in local and international advocacy on matters concerning persons with disabilities.

The new presidential aide is a graduate of Public Administration with honours from the University of Maiduguri where he would go on to earn a Masters’ in Public Administration at the same institution in 2017.

“The President tasks the new appointee to proactively create avenues of opportunity for inclusion through the inculcation of PWD requirements and perspectives in the policies and programmes of all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the federal government while working closely with sub-national authorities to build a national consensus on PWD-friendly policy and environmental conditions in collaboration with the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD),” the statement said.

