The Federal High Court has sent six persons to jail for defrauding a former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, the sum of N38 million and publishing his nude video on the internet.

Justice Emmanuel Ayoola handed down the sentence on Tuesday in Osogbo after finding the convicts guilty of conspiracy, advance fee fraud and cyber stalking of the former lawmaker.

The convicts are Kazeem Agbabiaka, Femi Oyebode, Abdul-Rasheed Ojonla Babatunde Oluajo, Adebiyi Kehinde, and Ismaila Azeez.

Justice Ayoola said the convicts defrauded the lawmaker and also published his nude video on the internet.

In 2018, a viral video surfaced online of a nude Mr Owoeye, who represented Ilesha East constituency in the state Assembly. According to the narrative in the viral video, Mr Owoeye was caught bathing with blood.

They alleged that the lawmaker engaged in the ritual bath in order to win in the 2019 general election.

The convicts were arrested and arraigned before a magistrate court until 19 October, 2018 when they were transferred to the Federal High court.

During the trial, the prosecution, led by the assistant director of public prosecution, Moses Faremi, submitted 57 exhibits.

The exhibits included bank statements from three commercial banks where the money was received, a flash drive, a compact disc, a wooden box, a $100 note, and gun.

In their allocutus, the defence counsel prayed the court to temper justice with mercy as the convicts were first-time offenders and family men.

The judge sentenced the convicts to five years imprisonment each.

