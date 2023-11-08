Eighteen political parties contesting the Saturday’s Kogi State governorship election have signed a peace accord ahead of the poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the parties are: All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party (LP) and Action Alliance (AA).

The parties also include New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), National Rescue Movement (NRM) and Action Democratic Party (ADC).

Speaking at the ceremony, Abdulsalam Abubakar, a former military ruler of Nigeria and chairperson, National Peace Committee, appealed to the consciences of the governorship candidates in the state.

Mr Abubakar, represented by John Onaiyekan, a cardinal, urged the parties to abide by the accord during the election.

He said expressed doubts he had about the seriousness and commitment on the part of candidates involved in such a peace accord..

“This is because it has become a ritual of signing with no fruitful results or meeting up the expectations of the Nigeria citizens. The players should know that we can’t be deceived over and over again.

“I’m optimistic that if we do things in the right way the nation will prosper. And this is my hope and prayers.

“If the major players of this accord will play the game according to the rules of the game we shall be better off as a nation.

“Therefore, we expect them to keep this accord and ensure that the election of Saturday, Nov. 12 will be free, fair and peaceful,” he said.

He said that INEC as the empire had prepared well for the election in the Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states, where governorship elections are holding on Saturday, and should be supported to succeed in the onerous task bestowed upon it.

“Those contesting the election have the singular agenda to serve the people, so they shouldn’t force themselves on the people but allow them to make their choice unhindered,” he said.

Charge for a change

The cardinal decried a situation whereby the courts were the ones determining who to lead the people in election.

“We want the politicians to redeem their image this time around by allowing the people to freely choose their leader.

“We hope this time around, without any breach of trust, the electorate will be allowed to exercise their rights to cast their votes to whom they want to lead them.

“It’s unfortunate and a great pity that in Nigeria today, election has been a do or die affairs

“If all players play according to the rules, there will be no point going to court. Recoursing to court means that the process is deficient and floppy, ” he said.

INEC, police, others speak

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, a professor, who spoke through the National Commissioner supervising Kogi, Kwara and Niger, Sani Adam, a professor and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said that INEC was prepared for the off-cycle governorship election in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states.

Mr Yakubu said the commission had high hopes that things would change for the better amongst the politicians for a free, fair, credible and peaceful election.

“We have done everything possible in area of non sensitive and sensitive materials with our ad hoc staff well prepared for the Saturday’s poll.

“INEC expects the peace committee to make it sacrosanct for the candidates in the coming governorship election to be committed to this accord for a free, fair, and peaceful poll.

“We don’t want the courts to the determinants for our elections in this country.

“As a giant of Africa, Nigeria must set the pace for others to follow in the area of electing our leaders.”

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, represented by A.H. Sani, a deputy inspector general of police, called on the electorate not to exercise fear in performing their civic duty but should come out en masse considering the security personnel put in place to protect them.

“The police and other security agencies will not be impartial but be resolute and fair to all and needed the cooperation and support of citizens to succeed in the assignment,” he said.

Also speaking, the Attah of Igala, Matthew Opaluwa, represented by Khalid Ali-Bukar, Onayekun of Mosun, said as custodians of the people at the grassroots, the traditional rulers would canvass for peaceful conduct on the day of the poll.

He advised the politicians to allow peace to reign and not go the polling units to foment any trouble.

Governor Yahaya Bello, on his part, commended the Abdulsalam-led National Peace Committee for its commitment to ensure peaceful election.

Mr Bello, represented by the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mahmud Ozigi, said necessary security arrangements had been made for a peaceful, credible and successful election on Saturday.

Speaking shortly after the peace accord, Usman Ododo, the APC governorship candidate, expressed happiness over the peace pact.

Mr Ododo, who expressed confidence over his chances of winning the poll on Saturday, called on residents of Kogi to conduct themselves peacefully for the succes of the poll.

