Godswill Akpabio, president of the Senate, has issued a stern warning to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal government, cautioning them against non-compliance with Senate resolutions and laws.

During a National Workshop on Legislative Compliance in Abuja on Tuesday, Mr Akpabio, represented by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, emphasised the Senate’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.

He also emphasised the importance of MDAs adhering to Senate resolutions.

The workshop, organised in collaboration with Green Mount Consulting Ltd, discussed the imperatives of legislative compliance in deepening democracy and ensuring good governance.

Mr Akpabio stated that non-compliance with Senate resolutions was unacceptable, as it undermined the foundation of the country’s democracy.

He urged MDAs to fully comply with Senate resolutions, emphasising the upper chamber’s dedication to fulfilling its mandate.

Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate’s leader, echoed the significance of legislative compliance, highlighting its role in maintaining the rule of law within a democracy.

He stressed the need for senators to adhere with their own resolutions and the responsibility of the legislative compliance committee to ensure compliance.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance, Garba Maidoki, reaffirmed the 10th Senate’s commitment to addressing issues of compliance.

He emphasised the importance of working together with MDAs to improve the country’s compliance with laws and resolutions.

Ayogu Eze, a former senator, harped on the critical role of the compliance committee, urging its members to draw up an agenda to enhance the country’s compliance with laws.

He stressed that Nigeria had the potential to thrive if the right actions were taken.

He said the Senate’s warning to MDAs was a clear message that adherence eith the rule of law was essential for the country’s progress.

NAN reports that the workshop is aimed at strengthening the relationship between the executive and legislative branches and improve compliance with laws and resolutions passed by the National Assembly.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

