Four suspected members of a robbery gang have been arrested in Ondo State after they allegedly killed their colleague over the proceeds of their crimes.

The suspects were paraded by the police on Monday in Akure alongside 15 other criminal suspects.

The police spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the suspects macheted Shahabi Jadi to death around Ehinowo camp in Ondo town.

She said one of his suspected gang members, Blessing Okon, was arrested over the killing and led officers to arrest Gabriel Japhet, Osha Phenus and Gbenga Timothy.

She said Mr Okon confirmed that they killed Mr Jadi because he denied them their share of the loot from their robbery operations.

The other suspects paraded at the event were alleged to have committed crimes, including cultism, unlawful, possession of a firearm, attempted murder, obtaining money under false pretence and possession of human parts.

Ondo State has seen a surge in crime with armed robbery and kidnapping becoming recurrent.

Last week, the state’s security agency, Amotekun Corps, said 20 Okada riders (motorcycle taxi operators) had been killed over three weeks by armed robbers who also stole their motorcycles.

Security agencies said they had scaled up operations in Ondo State as the Christmas and New Year festives approach.

