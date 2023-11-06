Simeon Soludo, father of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, is dead.

He was 92.

Late Simeon died in the early hours of Monday, according to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Christian Aburime, which was forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES, Monday evening.

Governor Soludo said his late father “lived a fulfilled life and died at the ripe age,” Mr Aburime said.

The statement said the deceased is survived by seven sons, eight daughters-in-law, 22 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

“Further information will be communicated to the public in due course,” the statement added.

