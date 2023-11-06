The Kano State Fire Service on Monday said eight people died in fire incidents across the state in October.

The spokesperson of the service, Saminu Abdullahi, said the service received 74 emergency calls from its twenty 29 fire stations across the state in October.

He said of the total calls received, 43 were fire calls, 21 were rescue calls, and 10 were false alarms.

Mr Abdullahi said eight people died from different incidents in October.

Mr Abdullahi said the estimated value of the properties destroyed by fire in the month was N21,650,000.

He added the prompt response of the service to emergency calls saved properties estimated at over N46,700,000.

He said 20 people were rescued from fire incidents during the month successfully.

Mr Abdullahi then advised the public to handle fire with care during the harmattan period.

“We also advise residents to avoid using naked fire while unattended and to keep children from the kitchen, about three meters away, to avoid inferno or any other incident.

“Furthermore, they are to abide by the traffic law to avoid road accidents,” Mr Abdullahi said.

