A former senator from Enugu State, Chukwuka Utazi, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Utazi, who represented Enugu North District in the 9th Senate, announced this in a letter addressed to Rob Ezeagu, the chairperson of the PDP in his ward in Nkpologu.

The letter was dated 25 October 2023.

The former senator confirmed his resignation from the PDP to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday night.

“It is with reservation that I resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party which I had the privilege of being a foundation member of at its inception in 1998,” he said in the letter.

‘Why I resigned from PDP’

Mr Utazi explained that he decided to resign from the PDP because “those ideals that attracted me to the party have since receded into oblivion.”

The senator said the situation has forced him “to leave and find another party that will afford me ample opportunity to operate maximally and contribute to national development.”

He did not, however, indicate the party he would be moving to.

There are speculations that he was considering a switch to the Labour Party (LP), which pulled surprise victories across Nigeria mainly in the South-east in the 2023 general elections.

Utazi’s at the Senate

Mr Utazi hails from Nkpologu, a community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The senator was first elected into the upper chamber in June 2015 under the platform of the PDP and reelected in 2019, where he served as minority whip until he exited office in 2023.

In April 2022, ahead of the 2023 general election, he announced his decision not to contest the Senate seat.

He had explained that the decision was to pave the way for the smooth emergence of the then-governor of the state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who was seeking to contest the seat under the PDP platform.

Mr Ugwuanyi was, however, defeated in the general election by the LP candidate for the district, Okechukwu Ezea.

