Former presidential spokesperson, Ima Niboro, has dismissed a rehashed 2010 report detailing how former President Goodluck Jonathan rejected the presidential yacht from the navy and directed them to use the funds to refurbish their ageing fleet.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Niboro pointed out that this was a Daily Trust news report published in 2010, a clear 13 years ago, and wondered why it has been dredged up so many years after, and being angled as a comparison between Mr Jonathan and President Bola Tinubu.

He stated that the issue of the presidential yacht is probably as old as the Navy itself.

He said the issue came up under President Olusegun Obasanjo but that he rejected it and reportedly directed the navy to convert it to a special-purpose gunboat.

According to Mr Niboro, under President Jonathan, it came up again, and the president rejected it and directed the navy to seek a virement from the National Assembly and use the N3.3 billion budget to rebuild its fleet.

He said like Messrs Obasanjo and Jonathan, President Tinubu has also roundly rejected the so-called presidential yacht, and has distanced himself and his administration from it.

Mr Niboro said there was no basis for comparison between Messrs Tinubu and Jonathan on this issue because both men, like Mr Obasanjo before them, rejected the presidential yacht.

“I think it is time to ask the people at the navy to desist from this issue of presidential yacht which somehow has come up to embarrass successive presidents.

“Yesterday it was Jonathan, and I recall how much effort we had to put in to distance the president from it 13 years ago. Today, the president’s media team is once again working frenetically to distance the current president from it.

“Someone at the navy needs to take a look at this issue of presidential yachts that no president wants, but which rears up to embarrass successive administrations,” Mr Niboro, former Spokesperson for Mr Jonathan, said.

There was public outcry over the allocation of a whopping N5 billion in the 2023 supplementary budget for the procurement of a presidential yacht.

While the Senate approved it in its version of the budget passed last week, the House of Representatives moved the fund to the student loan line of the document.

The Presidency has since distanced Mr Tinubu from the planned purchase of the “boat”, saying it was not for the president.

“What was named as Presidential Yacht in the budget is an Operational Naval boat with specialised security gadgets suitable for high-profile operational inspection and not for the use of the President,” a statement by Bayo Onanuga, a presidential aide, said on Thursday.

