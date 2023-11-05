Following the appointment that saw erstwhile Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem, promoted to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu, has adorned the officer with the new rank during a decoration ceremony held at the national headquarters of the Corps in Abuja.

The newly appointed officer who was decorated by the Corps Marshal, assisted by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream sector, Jide Ipisagba and his wife, Ajoke Kazeem, is now the Deputy Corps Marshal representing the South-west geopolitical zone of the country.

Prominent among the dignitaries who attended the event were Chairman House of Representatives Committee on FRSC, Derin Adesida; Chairman House Committee on Public Accounts, Bamidele Salam, and the Vice Chairman House Committee on Pensions, Laide Muhammed.

Others who attended are the former Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly; former Commissioner for Works and Board Member, Code of Conduct Bureau, Wale Abdulsalam; Legal Adviser and Secretary, Central Bank of Nigeria, Kofo Abdusalam as well as the immediate past Chairman of Akoko North East Local Government Council, Ikare, Lekan Bada, amongst others.

Speaking before the decoration, the Corps Marshal re-emphasised the height of transparency that heralded the exercise and charged the newly appointed officer to rededicate himself to service to the nation.

At the end of the decoration exercise, Mr Kazeem expressed his gratitude to President Bola Tinubu; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume as well as the Corps Marshal and the entire management team for the honour to serve in a higher position.

