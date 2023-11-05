The National Assembly is organising a workshop for heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the federal government on legislative compliance to resolutions of the parliament.

The training, done in conjunction with Green Mount Consulting Limited, is to sensitize MDAs on legislative compliance.

Mohammed Aminu, managing partner of GMCL, said this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

Mr Aminu said the workshop, scheduled for 7-8 November, is set to address the theme: “The imperatives of legislative compliance in deepening democracy and enhancing good governance.”

He said in recent times there have been growing concerns about the non-compliance of MDAs with resolutions passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives.

He said to address the issues, MDAs would be engaged in constructive dialogue to find effective solutions that would ensure the alignment of government actions with legislative decisions.

Mr Aminu said: “The workshop would serve as a platform for comprehensive discussions, knowledge sharing, and the formulation of practical strategies to promote legislative compliance.”

He said the workshop would cover a wide range of topics, including the legal framework governing legislative compliance, the roles and responsibilities of various government entities, and case studies highlighting successful compliance initiatives.

Mr Aminu stated further that, through panel discussions, expert presentations, and interactive sessions, participants will gain a deeper understanding of the importance of legislative compliance in strengthening democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

“The imperative of legislative compliance can not be overstated, as it is fundamental to the democratic process and the realisation of good governance,” he said.

The two chambers of the National Assembly make resolutions that are often ignored by the executive.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

