The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, says the commission will soon commence payment of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance increment approved by the federal government.
Mr Yakubu said this on Saturday when he addressed the commission’s staff in Yenagoa during a visit to assess the preparations for the election in the state.
The federal government had in April announced a 40 per cent increment to the peculiar allowance paid to civil servants.
“I know that many of you are not happy because you have not received the alert for the 40 per cent palliative awarded to all civil servants to cushion the effect of the economic hardship being experienced due to the removal of the fuel subsidy,” Mr Yakubu said.
He stated that the staff will get the allowances before the 11 November elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Yakubu had on Wednesday defended the N18 billion allocated to INEC in the supplementary budget.
Mr Yakubu had explained that the commission needed N10 billion to address the increment in peculiar allowances and DTA.
“You will recall that in April this year, there was a 40 per cent increase in peculiar allowance of civil servants. It was not provided in our 2023 budget because the budget was passed in December last year.
READ ALSO: Obi accuses INEC chair, Mahmood Yakubu, of evading subpoena in petition against Tinubu
“At the same time, there is another circular from the government dated February, where the duty tour allowance (DTA) and other consequential allowances were increased by the government.”
The National Assembly passed the supplementary budget on Thursday but President Bola Tinubu is yet to sign the bill.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999