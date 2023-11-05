A former leader of Guinea’s military government, Moussa Camara, who escaped from the central prison in Conakry, the capital of Guinea, Saturday morning, has been recaptured, according to Guinean armed forces.

Ibrahima Bangoura, the chief of Staff and General of the Armed Forces of the Guinean transitional government who confirmed this in a statement, explained that Moussa Camara is safe and sound and is now back in the central prison of Conakry.

According to him, two other fugitives, Moussa Tiegboro Camara and Blaise Gomou, both colonels, have also been recaptured and taken back to the prison.

The armed forces said that all measures were being taken to find the last fugitive Claude Pivi, a commander.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Justice, the Attorney General at the Court of Appeals in Conakry has issued instructions to initiate proceedings for serious charges against all four detainees who were exfiltrated Saturday from the central prison by an armed commando.

These detainees included Moussa Dadis Camara, the former transition president, Moussa Tiegboro Camara, the former minister in charge of tackling organised crime and grand banditry at the presidency, Blaise Gomou, a former member of the anti-drugs squad and Claude Pivi, the former minister responsible for presidential security.

Moussa Dadis Camara launched a coup on 23 December 2008 and became the leader of the military government.

He lost power in January 2010 and went into exile abroad.

He returned to Guinea in December 2021 and was subsequently accused of violently suppressing the protests that took place in Conakry on 28 September 2009, resulting in the deaths of more than 150 people and more than 1,000 injuries.

Moussa Camara, along with two other military officers, was detained in the prison in the Kaloum commune.

(Xinhua/NAN)

