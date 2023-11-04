The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), on Saturday, said it has commenced an investigation into an aircraft accident belonging to Flint Aero in Ibadan.

The Bureau made this known in a statement issued by James Odaudu, its Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection.

“The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has been notified and commenced investigation into an accident involving an HS 125 aircraft with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-AMM belonging to Flint Aero, which occurred at about 08:21 pm (Local Time) on 3rd November, 2023,” the statement said.

It said the Bureau will release the preliminary report of the incident as soon as possible.

The reaction of the NSIB is coming less than 24 hours after a private aircraft belonging to Flint Aero was reported to have skidded off the runway at Ibadan Airport on Friday evening.

According to the statement, the aircraft had 10 passengers and three crew members onboard and was en route to Ibadan from Abuja.

“The aircraft, on final approach to landing Runway 22, Ibadan Airport crashed short of the runway,” the statement said.

“No fatality was recorded”, the statement added, noting that all passengers and crew were safely evacuated.

As the investigating agency, the NSIB said it needs and hereby solicits public assistance.

“We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation,” said.

The bureau said it will appreciate that the general public respect the privacy of the people involved and not assume the cause of the serious incident until a formal report is released.

